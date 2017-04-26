PAS central committee receive more than 30 motions for party conference

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the committee chaired by PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan was currently in the process of formulating the motions and dividing them into categories before being presented at the special party meeting. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 26 — The PAS central committee received more than 30 motions from 194 Parliamentary constituencies, to date, to be tabled at the PAS 2017 conference, which will start tomorrow.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the committee chaired by PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan was currently in the process of formulating the motions and dividing them into categories before being presented at the special party meeting this Friday.

“All the motions will be divided into four categories, namely rejected (motions); accepted without debate, accepted, and should be debated by the committee and accepted and to be forwarded to the Shura council for a decision,” he told a press conference here today.

A total of 1,231 delegates will attend the conference, that would start tomorrow until May 1.

On the agenda of using e-voting for the first time during party election on April 29, he said the results would only be announced on May 1 so that it would not disturb the emotions of contesting candidates during the conference.

He said, for the vice-president post there were four candidates contesting, while for the central committee member post, there was a total of 26 (contesting) candidates and they all had the same way of thinking as the PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“The practice of democracy is guaranteed in PAS and we are confident that this election will not cause any split in the party as being alleged,” he said.

According to him, the e-voting method to be implemented in this year’s conference, believed to be secure as the software, developed by the party’s information technology department, and the selection of nominees were controlled by the selection committee.

He said PAS had also invited Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and a few of PAS’ friends such as Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan), BERJASA and some non-governmental organisations, except for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) due to their strained relations. — Bernama