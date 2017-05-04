PAS-BN cooperation shows ‘mature politics’, Hadi says

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was invited to join Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek at the agriculture and agro-based industry minister’s event in Marang, Terengganu. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Dato’ Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi AwangMARANG, May 4 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang conceded that his presence at the artificial reef ‘Rig to Reef’ launching programme today was the beginning of mature politics between the party and the Barisan Nasional government in the country.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Marang, thanked Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek for the invitation to attend the programme.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be together in this programme which is most meaningful for everyone, for politicians to be able to return to mature politics.

“The cooperation today (between PAS and Umno is mature politics, politics without any quarrel, politics that champion joint interests. In politics, one can have differing opinions but for any issue that involves joint interests, we must work together.

“In this aspect, I thank the government on behalf of the fishing community for implementing a project that is most important and integrated not only for the fishermen but also for the marine park that must be preserved in the best manner,” he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after witnessing the process of anchoring the artificial reef at the Pulau Kapas waters with Ahmad Shabery here. — Bernama