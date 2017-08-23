PAS agrees Hadi should testify if Memali RCI held

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pic) says Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor should not be trying to interfere with an RCI that is supposed to be an independent commission aimed at finding justice without fear or favour. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang should testify to tell the truth about the 1985 Memali tragedy should a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) be opened, the party said today.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan also criticised former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor for reportedly commenting on the issue, saying it was premature.

“As a former top police official, he should not be trying to interfere with an RCI that is supposed to be an independent commission aimed at finding justice without fear or favour,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

Abdul Rahim told news portal The Malaysian Insight that holding an inquiry on the Memali incident will reveal Hadi’s role in the stand-off between followers of a Muslim sect and the police in a remote village in Baling, Kedah that killed 18, including four police officers. The sect had been led by religious teacher and PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud, who was killed in the siege too.

Abdul Rahim reportedly highlighted “Amanat Hadi”, a speech by then PAS Terengganu chief Hadi on April 7, 1981, that had said the opposition against the ruling government’s Umno and Barisan Nasional was due to their alleged preservation of laws by “infidels” and “colonialists”.

Hadi reportedly said then that such a struggle would be “jihad” (holy war) and that Muslims would be martyrs if they fought such groups to their deaths.

Takiyuddin said today that PAS also agreed with DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang’s statement on April 2, 2014, that said an RCI on Memali should be held.

“In that same statement, YB Lim Kit Siang had named those who should be called to testify at the RCI, including Tun Dr Mahathir [Mohamad] (former prime minister), Tun Musa Hitam (former deputy prime minister), Tun Hanif Omar (former Inspector-General of Police), Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Amin Osman (former acting Inspector-General of Police), Tan Sri Rais Yatim (former information minister), Tan Sri Radzi Sheikh Ahmad (then deputy home minister), Tan Sri Sanusi Junid (then Umno secretary-general), Tun Muszaffar Shah (then Baling OCPD), and Datuk Muhamad Yusof Husin (former senator),” said Takiyuddin.

Musa expressed support today for the formation of an RCI, but said it should only be held after the 14th general elections to prevent the issue from being politicised.

National newswire Bernama quoted Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi as saying Sunday that the government could set up the RCI if there was demand from any quarters, including families of the victims.