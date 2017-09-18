PAS 1 — Beer Festival 0

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Rain

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied approval for the Better Beer Festival set to be held in October. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanThe Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied approval for the Better Beer Festival set to be held in October. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall has denied approval for a beer festival scheduled for October following protests by Islamist party PAS.

According to the Sinar Harian news portal, a DBKL official said the unsuccessful application for the Better Beer Festival was received on August 28.

“The application for the activity at the place, time and date stated has not been approved,” the official said.

“If the organiser insists on continuing the activity, DBKL is entitled to act under existing legal provisions.”

The report did not include the reason for the rejection.

PAS has demanded that the festival and others like it be banned, saying the public consumption of alcohol was not part of “Eastern culture”.

The Islamist party regularly protests against such festivals with varying success, insisting that they could encourage Muslims to partake, despite organisers prominently stating that these are only for non-Muslims.

There are already Shariah laws that punish Muslims who consume alcohol regardless of setting.

