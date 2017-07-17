Party plans to renew MACC report on Penang undersea tunnel project

PCM vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan (pic) claimed to possess documents proving abuse of power and fraud in the award of the mega project by the Penang state government to a company. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 17 — Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) intends to refile its report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over Penang’s undersea tunnel project.

PCM vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan claimed to possess documents proving abuse of power and fraud in the award of the mega project by the Penang state government to a company.

“I will hand over the documents to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya soon as a follow-up to a report I lodged to Penang MACC last year,” he said.

He said there was no action from MACC after he lodged the report last year, so he will lodge the same report again in Putrajaya so that MACC will investigate it thoroughly.

“I have also lodged a police report at the Perai police station in Central Seberang Perai and I hope the police will investigate this immediately,” he said.

He pointed out that Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications deputy director Datuk Eric See-To has also revealed that the Penang state government has overpaid the consulting fees for the three paired road component of the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project.

“The Penang chief minister must explain to the people about this mega project that has been delayed for three years now,” he said in a press conference today.

He also said the Penang state government’s Competency, Accountability and Transparency (CAT) policy is now “dead” as any criticisms against the state government will lead to a lawsuit.

“We say anything against the state, we get sued. How many media organisations have been sued by him? He is trying to silence everyone by suing them,” he said, referring to Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said if Lim does not have anything to hide, he could explain to the people about the controversial undersea tunnel and why it has been delayed.