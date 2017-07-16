Party members must support Umno candidates, says Ismail Sabri

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the SEREMBAN, July 16 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on party members to support Umno candidates in the 14th general election (GE).

He said the support was crucial to ensure that Umno would continue to lead the country and fight for the future of the Malays.

“It is compulsory for us to make sure that Umno candidates win. We cannot win if there is sabotage or cross over issues. We don’t know who will be contesting, that will be determined by the leadership.

“We pledge our loyalty to the party and the leadership. So, there is no reason for us not to be loyal when the candidates are announced,” he told reporters after opening Rasah Umno division delegates meeting, here.

Also present were Rasah Umno chief Datuk Hasim Rusdi, vice-chief Datuk Abd Karim Mustapha, Seremban Umno chief Datuk Abu Ubaidah Mohd Redza and Rembau Umno Information chief Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris.

Ismail Sabri said Umno members should place the interest of the party before themselves. — Bernama