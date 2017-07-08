Party machinery, Umno wings cannot remain in ‘honeymoon’ mood

SUNGAI PETANI, July 8 — The UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery, especially its Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings, cannot continue to be in the ‘honeymoon’ mood if they want BN to continue ruling the state and country.

UMNO Supreme Council Member who is also Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said although many had started working in preparation for the 14th General Election (GE14), there were still some areas which needed to improve their election machinery.

“The party president himself has often reminded that all machinery must move towards the general election which could be at any time, and although many are performing, there are some which are under-performing.

“This shows that generally, there are some machinery which must be strengthened, at the division, branch levels and so on, must be mobilised, (you) cannot wait any more,” he told reporters at the Simultaneous Opening of the 2017 Merbok division UMNO Wanita, Youth and Puteri Delegates Conference here today.

Also present were the Merbok UMNO head Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain, Kedah UMNO Youth head who is also Merbok UMNO Youth head Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin; Merbok UMNO Wanita head Hapsoh Ahmad, and UMNO Merbok Puteri head Nurhamidah Azmi.

Tajuddin added that the party machinery should not wait until the candidates’ names were announced before getting into action as the GE14 was getting closer. — Bernama