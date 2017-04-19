Parti Cinta Malaysia claims Guan Eng using fear tactics

Datuk Huan Cheng Guan (left) claimed that Lim Guan Eng is using fear tactics because people were ‘starting to lose faith’ in his administration. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 19 ― Parti Cinta Malaysia's (PCM) Datuk Huan Cheng Guan accused DAP's Lim Guan Eng today of using fear tactics to push Penangites to reject Barisan Nasional (BN).

The PCM vice president claimed that the Penang chief minister had to resort to such tactics because people were “starting to lose faith” in his administration.

“Lim Guan Eng knows his time is up. He knows that the Penang DAP members do not support him anymore. The people also is starting to lose faith in the state government,” he said in a statement issued today.

Huan was responding to Lim's warning to Penangites yesterday that it would be disastrous for Penang if BN were to take back the state.

Huan accused Lim of attacking the BN federal government as a means of instilling fear into Penangites so that they will reject BN.

“However, his irresponsible attempt this time will fail,” he said and slammed Lim for issuing such an “irresponsible and malicious” statement.

“The truth is that Lim Guan Eng is afraid of losing Penang, not because he loves Penang and its people more, but because he is afraid that once BN takes over Penang, all his scandals will be exposed and it will make him vulnerable to investigation and prosecution,” he claimed.

He also claimed Lim was afraid that “someone in DAP” would take over his position as chief minister.

“Once this happens, all the scandals involving Lim Guan Eng will be exposed by the various factions in DAP to bring down Lim Guan Eng and Lim Kit Siang,” he alleged.

Huan said this was why Lim had refused to relinquish his position despite facing two corruption charges in court.