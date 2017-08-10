Parliament stops clock to continue debate on marriage amendment Bill, Poca

The Dewan Rakyat stopped the clock at 11.59pm on August 9, 2017, to extend debates on the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Dewan Rakyat stopped the clock at 11.59pm to allow debates on the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017 to continue.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee allowed the motion to stop the clock proposed by Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Once the LRA Bill is done, the Dewan Rakyat is also to debate amendments to the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

The Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017 was tabled yesterday, with the most notable withdrawal of Section 88A that would have banned the unilateral conversion of a child to Islam.

The revised Bill drew criticism from several groups, including those from within the ruling Barisan Nasional, which argued that Section 88A was the key reason to amend the 1976 Act.

However, the other proposed amendments in the marriage Bill will still allow a new Muslim in a civil marriage to file for divorce after the religious conversion, besides enabling the surviving spouse, children and parents of the Muslim convert who dies before the divorce goes through to claim matrimonial assets.