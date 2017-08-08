Parliament hours extended as marriage Bill tabled, sans unilateral conversion ban

There are currently at least 12 Bills on the Parliament Order Paper excluding the LRA Bill, which was re-tabled today. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Putrajaya is expected to push through the passing of the revised Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) (LRA) Bill 2016 in this session, after Parliament hours was extended today.

The amended version of the Bill — without the clause that prohibited unilateral conversions of children to — was tabled earlier today by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The minister in charge of Parliamentary affairs also said that the second and third readings for the Bill will be accomplished in this current session, which ends this Thursday.

Today’s sitting was also extended from 5.30pm to 8.30pm to enable the remaining Bills to be debated.

Azalina meanwhile in a statement explained that the amendments made to the LRA without the contentious Clause 88(A) was done to prevent the Bill from being subject to any judicial review.

“The government is of view that the amendments to this Bill is in line with the Federal Constitution and the decisions delivered in the Federal and Appeal Courts before this.

“The decision was also made so that no party is able to challenge the veracity of this law under Article 4(1) of the Federal Constitution,” the Pengerang MP said, referring to the provision stating the supremacy of the Constitution.

Putrajaya had yesterday withdrawn the Bill from Parliament that would have prohibited the religious conversion of children needing only the consent of one parent after conservative Muslims protested against it.

Section 88(A) of the Bill, which explicitly states that “both parties” in a civil marriage must agree before the conversion of a minor to Islam, was removed in the new amendments which was tabled today.

Back in November, another amendment included in the Bill was the provision that if a person who has converted to Islam dies before the non-Muslim civil marriage is dissolved, the matrimonial assets shall be distributed by court “to interested parties.”

The distribution will take into account contributions made by interested parties in money, property or works towards the acquisition of the matrimonial asset.