Parliament: Anti-fake news Bill debate to resume Monday

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman this evening tabled a motion that amended an earlier motion in the morning. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Putrajaya today reversed its intention to pass the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 in Parliament in just one day, and has instead opted to continue debate on the Bill next week.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman this evening tabled a motion that amended an earlier motion in the morning, stating that the House will be adjourned at 5.30pm today and debate would resume at the next sitting.

“The House proposes that the meeting today will not be adjourned until 5.30pm,” Azalina said, discarding her own earlier motion which said that the “House will not adjourn until the Anti-Fake News Bill has been deliberated and passed.”

The debates, which are still at policy stage, will resume on Monday, April 2.

The Bill was tabled for first reading on Monday and debate on the policy stage only began at 2.30pm today in Parliament.