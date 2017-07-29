Parit Buntar Hospital tender to open in September, says Fadillah

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the tender process for the construction of the Parit Buntar Hospital will be open in September. — Picture by Nazerul RamliPARIT BUNTAR, July 29 — Tender process for the construction of the Parit Buntar Hospital will be open in September and expected to end by year end, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said once the process is completed, construction would begin early next year.

“The construction of the hospital will not be delayed. However, we need to resolve project site issues due to the soft ground. Once earthworks have been completed, we will proceed with the construction,” he said in a press conference after heading the Northern Zone ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ programme and visiting the construction site of Parit Buntar Hospital at Simpang Lima, near here today.

The hospital to be built on a 21-hectare site will have 76 beds and is expected to be completed in 2021, benefitting 120,192 Kerian residents.

The provision for the hospital project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) and include facilities such as medical ward, surgery rooms, orthopaedic and paediatric ward, maternity ward, emergency unit, pathology lab, rehabilitation and haemodialysis as well as treatment for outpatients.

Fadillah said the government’s initiative could help improve the health condition of rural folks by providing facilities that are available in the cities. — Bernama