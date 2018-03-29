Parishioners fill Brickfields church to commemorate Holy Thursday

Parish priest Father Ferdinand Maggimai (centre), washing the feet of a parishioner during the service for Holy Thursday at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Brickfields March 29. 2018. —Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Over 200 people attended the Holy Thursday service at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Brickfields, which also included the feet washing ceremony.

The ritual washing of the feet, done on the evening of Holy Thursday at a special Mass called the Lord’s Supper, commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ where he washed the feet of his 12 apostles.

Parishioners quickly filled in as six altar boys carrying the sacred instruments walked up the aisle followed by parish priests Fathers Ferdinand Maggimai and Paul Hu, with Ferdinand waving the incense burner.

Hymn singing commenced, after which Maggimai gave a short sermon exhorting the congregants to remember the lessons imparted by Jesus to his followers in loving one another.

Six communion ministers of varying ages then lined up and sat before the altar, as Maggimai and Hu took turns to wash their feet.

The Malay Mail spoke to several of the participants, such as altar boy Alexander Lopes, 15, who has served at the Holy Thursday Mass four times now.

“I have been an altar boy since I was nine years old. I remember asking the priest to allow me to become an altar boy since I was in kindergarten. I enjoy it as I feel closer to God that way,” he said.

Civil servant Bryan de Rosario, 59, who was one of the six ministers, explains what the job entails.

“Ministers help distribute the communion wafer during Mass as well as to those unable to attend church for health reasons, something I see as my religious duty,

“This is the second time my feet have been washed since I became a communion minister three years ago. For me it is an enlightening and blessed experience to experience what Jesus’ disciples did and to show humility in loving your fellow man,” said Bryan, who has been a parishioner for over 30 years.

Another minister is architect Sunny Chan, 70, who also experienced it for the second time.

“I wondered why I was selected again since the priests do not usually choose the same person again.

“I can only say I feel a sense of joy at being chosen again, and also a sense of loss since my parents are no longer around to see this,” he said.