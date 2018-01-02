Parents warned to beware fake news regarding school closures on social media

Kamalanathan said his ministry and the state education department nationwide are well prepared against the floods. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinMELAKA, Jan 2 — Parents are advised against easily believing the news going around in social media about school closures due to floods, instead they should deal directly with the school management for verification, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said parents could also contact district education offices or the education department in their respective states to ensure such news were verified and authentic.

”I understand that sometimes we don't get accurate information on school session postponement but easily believe the viral information which sometimes is inaccurate," he told reporters during an official visit to the new building of Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SRJK(T)) Rumbia, here today.

Kamalanathan said his ministry and the state education department nationwide were all ready to face the floods and preparations had already been made even in the states that were not affected by the disaster.

"The flood problem is not new and we are always ready to take action. If there is a school session postponement, it will be announced by the state education department subject to the current situation of the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamalanathan said the RM6.3 million newly completed building of the SRJK (T) Rumbia which was expected to begin operations on Jan 15​ could accommodate about 200 pupils.

He said the schooling session had to be postponed due to some issues which would be resolved soon.

”The suppliers have been given time namely, before or by Jan 5 to resolve the issue by following the advice from the local authority and the fire department and they need to ensure that all equipment is adequately provided," he added.

The SRJK (T) Rumbia has been squatting on Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Rumbia for 52 years. — Bernama