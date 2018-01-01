Parents thankful for ADAM50, say will help in children’s future education

Mothers pose with their newborn babies during the handing over ADAM50 certificate by PNB CEO Datuk Abd Rahman and KL Hospital Director Datin Dr Nor Akma Yusof in Kuala Lumpur Hospital January 1, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (ADAM50) fund will benefit children as it can be used to invest in their future education, first-time parents said today.

It was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Budget 2018. All Malaysians born during the January 1, 2018 to 2022 period will each be gifted RM200 worth of unit trusts in Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) or Amanah Saham 1Malaysia (AS1M).

For 25-year-old first-time mother Siti Noraini Rasid, she said she is extremely thankful for the scheme and that it would benefit her son greatly in the future.

“It is a wonderful thing that he has his own savings the moment he was born.

“I’m happy and glad for him and will do my best to contribute to the scheme as well. At the end of the day the savings can be used for his education,” she said at the Permodalan Nasional Berhad ADAM50 certificate presentation at the General hospital (HKL) here today.

Another mother, 26 year-old Nor Fatihah Wad Tahir said the ADAM50 would help to educate her daughter on the importance of saving early and how handle her finances responsibly when she grows up.

“It may not seem much now but RM200 is a good base to start and even to motivate us as parents to invest early in our children,” she said.

Nor Syaidatul Azwa Samsudin, 22, who is also a first time mother said ADAM50 would be another means of support for her newborn daughter.

“Being a first time parent, I’m always concerned on how can I contribute further for the well-being of my child.

“The scheme act as another financial means that she can rely on in the future and I’m really grateful for that,” she said.

Syaidatul are among eight other parents whose children received the ADAM50 certificate today at HKL.

The amount can only be withdrawn when the child turns 18.

The scheme is part of a cooperation between Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and the government as a means to help the coming generation.

The scheme will run from 2018 to 2022 with the total amount to RM560 million and will benefit some 2.8 million Malaysian babies.

PNB President and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said he wished for parents to get excited about the scheme and do their best to participate as well.

“The scheme also meant to teach parents about investment culture and encourage them to invest in their children’s future.

“We encourage all parents whose children are eligible for the scheme to participate,” he said.

When asked on whether PM would continue the scheme pas 2022, Rahman said PNB would have to see the participation of the scheme for the intended period before deciding further.

PNB gave away ADAM50 certificates at 30 hospitals nationwide today.