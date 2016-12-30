Parents seek Health Ministry’s help to save only child’s penis

Lawyer P. Uthayakumar (second left) speaks during a news conference at HKL to highlight the medical mishap of a nine-year-old boy whose penis was severed during a botched circumcision. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The parents of a nine-year-old Muslim boy whose penis was severed in a circumcision gone wrong want the Ministry of Heath (MOH) to send their only child for reconstructive surgery abroad.

According to their lawyer P. Uthayakumar, Malaysia has no expertise in this field and the parents suggested either Singapore or Saudi Arabia for specialist treatment.

The boy ― who is not named as he is a minor ― is currently warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) where he was admitted on December 15 following the botched procedure three days prior.

“Help my son. Please send my son overseas. We are stressed. We don't know what to do,” the boy’s father told reporters today at HKL, weeping.

The 40-year-old whose identity is withheld to protect his underaged son’s privacy said the boy is still under anasthaesia and does not know what has happened.

He begged the MOH to intervene in the medical mishap so his son could receive proper treatment.

Uthayakumar said they have sent a letter for help to the HKL director and MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, adding that the letter had the “power to make sure the operation goes though”.

“He has lost his manhood. This is a very serious matter. We ask for HKL to look into this and a letter also has been sent to the Health Ministry and the director.

“We ask the hospital through the welfare aid unit to send this boy to Saudi or Singapore where there is expertise to fix this. It is still not too late,” the lawyer said.

He explained that the hospital via its welfare unit can contact Islamic institutions like the Lembaga Urus Zakat and Baitulmal to help fund the boy's overseas procedure.

Recounting the events that transpired from the botched circumcision, the lawyer said the doctor at the private clinic in Jalan Ipoh here had tried to reattach the severed penis head, but did a poor job and had to refer the boy to a specialist private hospital.

However, the specialist hospital said it had no expertise and referred the boy to HKL on December 15 where a minor surgery was done to correct the earlier reattachment.

But several days later, the glans of the penis turned completely black and had to be amputated on December 27, Uthayakumar said.

He added that a police report has since been lodged against the private clinic doctor for medical malpractice.

Circumcisions are a routine rite of passage for Muslim boys. The procedure however involves removing just a bit of the foreskin covering the glans or head of the penis.