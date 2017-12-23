Parents and sister of car crash victims to arrive home from Holy Land tomorrow

Three siblings who had been killed in a car crash on December 23, 2017, are pictured together for the last time with their father and mother, when sending their parents off to the umrah, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Those who died in the accident at 5.45am were Wan Nor Afifah Wan Mohd Kamaruzzaman, 28, Wan Nor Athirah, 27, and Wan Muhammad Mahathir Rafiqi, 14. (right). — Bernama picKUANTAN, Dec 23 — The parents of the three siblings killed in a car crash at Jalan Kuantan-Pekan, near Kampung Batu Putih, here today, will return from the Holy Land tomorrow for the burial of their children.

A relative of the accident victims who was only known as Basir said news of the death of the siblings was conveyed by the umrah management agent together with a family member.

“Their parents received the sad news when they were performing the tawaf ritual for umrah and had made the decision to return home to see their children for the last time before being laid to rest.

“They are expected to reach the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by 11 am tomorrow and will directly leave for Kemaman,” he told reporters when met at the grounds of the Forensics Department of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here today.

In a 5am incident, siblings Wan Nur Athirah Wan Kamaruzzaman, 27, Wan Nur Afifah, 25, and Wan Muhammad Mahathir Rafiqi, 14, were killed in an accident when their Cherry Easter multi-purpose vehicle skidded into a trench

The accident had also resulted in their aunt, Salmah Ibrahim, 58, and her daughter, Nurul Aliani Zawawi, 25, to sustain injuries to the face and were being treated at HTAA.

The incident occurred when they were on their way home to Kemaman, Terengganu, after sending their parents, Wan Kamaruzzaman Wan Mohamad and Rosnani Ibrahim, as well as their sister, Wan Nur Aqilah, to KLIA for umrah on Thursday.

Basir added, the bodies of the three siblings were brought to Kemaman Hospital tonight and would be laid to rest at the Tok Kapur Muslim Cemetary tomorrow after the arrival of their family members. — Bernama