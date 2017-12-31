Parents advised to appeal if student’s name left out of schooling aid list

KUALA BERANG, Dec 31 — Parents or guardians of recipients of the 2018 Terengganu schooling aid in Telemong are advised to make immediate appeal to the Telemong State Assemblyman’s Office if the names of their children were not in the list.

State Youth, Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman, Datuk Rozi Mamat, who is also Telemong assemblyman, said this could be due to technical factors while filling up the forms online and it would be rectified.

“We will look into the problem. If they are eligible to receive the aid but their names were not in the list due to technical problems, such as errors in identity card numbers and other basic information, we will help them.

“Although it’s only RM200, an amount which some may think is small, it can help alleviate the financial burden of some people who are in need, like farmers and those who have many children,” he told reporters at the distribution ceremony of the aid here today.

A total of 2,198 recipients in Telemong constituency received the aid involving an allocation of RM291,800.

The Terengganu government had set aside RM14 million in schooling aid fund to be distributed to over 120,000 students in the state under the state budget for 2018. — Bernama