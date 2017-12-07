Parade, hoisting of flag mark opening of Umno General Assembly 2017

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, arrives at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 —The opening of the Umno General Assembly today was preceded by a parade and hoisting of the Umno flag at Plaza Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre, here, watched by hundreds of party members and supporters.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, arrived at the open square at 8.45am accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. They were received by Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Puteri head Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Najib was then accompanied by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and party secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to a special stage to receive the salute from the parade commander Mohd Irwan Ismail and 150 Wanita, Youth and Puteri Umno members.

In the Gallery

Women walk past a portrait of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Najib then hoisted the Umno flag, ‘Sang Saka Bangsa’, which was followed by singing of ‘Bersatu, Bersetia, Berkhidmat’ and other party songs by the delegates and others present.

With the outdoor event over, Najib then strode over to the Dewan Merdeka to deliver his policy speech as party president and simultaneously opening the general assembly of the 71-year-old party.

Earlier, Khairy led the guard-of-honour involving 50 members of the party wings at Dewan Merdeka to welcome Najib’s arrival at the hall. — Bernama