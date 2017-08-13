Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

PAP urges MBPP, MPSP to list illegal factories in Penang

Sunday August 13, 2017
11:17 PM GMT+8

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The People’s Alternative Party (PAP) today called on the Penang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) to list factories operating illegally in the state.

Its vice-president, Rahmad Isahak said that from information received, there were more 200 factories operating illegally in the state with 150 of them operating in Seberang Perai and the others on the island.

The two local government authorities have to investigate the matter to find out if there’s any truth in the information we received, he told a press conference, here today.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Penang DAP government did not take action against buildings, house of worship or hawkers operating illegally since before 2008.

That (not demolishing) the buildings has become a policy for the DAP state government since it came into power in 2008. — Bernama

