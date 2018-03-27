Pandikar: Insulting Speaker is contempt of Parliament

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia delivers his speech at the launch of the official website of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Insulting the Dewan Rakyat Speaker is tantamount to being in contempt of Parliament as an institution, the incumbent Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said today.

Pandikar was defending his decision to suspend three DAP MPs for 10 days yesterday due to their remarks against him.

“Insulting the Speaker is the same as being in contempt of Parliament. It’s similar to being in contempt of courts. You can argue merits of the case, but you can’t criticise the judge,” he told reporters in Parliament.

He was responding to the demand for an apology from DAP’s Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, Taiping MP Nga Kor Ming and Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar.

They had also asked Pandikar to revise his suspension decision.

Pandikar made the decision yesterday after the three MPs refused to apologise for openly criticising him in a press conference made outside Parliament when he denied them asking certain questions to be discussed in the lower House.

