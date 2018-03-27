Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pandikar: Insulting Speaker is contempt of Parliament

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday March 27, 2018
03:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Guan Eng’s graft case proceedings adjourned to April 9Guan Eng’s graft case proceedings adjourned to April 9

Zverev a step closer to breakthrough title after ousting FerrerZverev a step closer to breakthrough title after ousting Ferrer

Possible North Korean train seen arriving in BeijingPossible North Korean train seen arriving in Beijing

The Edit: How a HK property heiress became an LGBT championThe Edit: How a HK property heiress became an LGBT champion

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia delivers his speech at the launch of the official website of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia delivers his speech at the launch of the official website of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Insulting the Dewan Rakyat Speaker is tantamount to being in contempt of Parliament as an institution, the incumbent Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said today.

Pandikar was defending his decision to suspend three DAP MPs for 10 days yesterday due to their remarks against him.

“Insulting the Speaker is the same as being in contempt of Parliament. It’s similar to being in contempt of courts. You can argue merits of the case, but you can’t criticise the judge,” he told reporters in Parliament.

He was responding to the demand for an apology from DAP’s Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, Taiping MP Nga Kor Ming and Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar.

They had also asked Pandikar to revise his suspension decision.

Pandikar made the decision yesterday after the three MPs refused to apologise for openly criticising him in a press conference made outside Parliament when he denied them asking certain questions to be discussed in the lower House.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram