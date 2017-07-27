Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pandikar: 1MDB discussion in Parliament ended after PAC probe

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday July 27, 2017
02:47 PM GMT+8

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia says the 1MDB discussions in Parliament ended with a probe by the Public Accounts Committee. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia says the 1MDB discussions in Parliament ended with a probe by the Public Accounts Committee. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― The discussions on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-related matters in Parliament ended with a probe by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said today.

He was responding to claims by over 30 federal Opposition lawmakers that their questions on 1MDB were rejected for the current Parliamentary sitting.

“About two years ago, PAC has investigated this matter. As far as Parliament is concerned, as far the Speaker is concerned, that is the end of the matter,” he said during a press conference at Parliament today.

However, Pandikar said that 19 1MDB related questions were allowed in the current session, as they were in line with standing orders.

MORE TO COME

