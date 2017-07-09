Pandemonium at KLCC as police undergo ‘riot’ training

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — There was pandemonium in the area around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) when a group of men suddenly ‘rioted’ and threw bottles at the public who were in the vicinity.

More than 20 men dressed in black, masked and waving red flags were in the area of tourist focus at about 10 am and were seen cursing and swearing at the police and security guards when they were told to disperse peacefully.

They also charged at the policemen and assaulted them before Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) used a water cannon to disperse them.

However, the one-hour incident was only a 2017 Ex-Rimau practical training which was held at KLCC in preparation to face the 29th SEA Games next month.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in a statement yesterday said police officers and personnel would be stationed around the location for the practical training which started today until tomorrow from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the statement, the practical training encompassed numerous elements of PDRM, namely, Bomb Disposal Unit, Special Action Unit, Commando 69, Marine Operations Force, Air Operations Team, General Operations Force, Federal Reserve Unit, CID and general duty personnel.

In addition, the training could test the effectiveness of the police planning and action in facing security threats and the roles and duties of Brigade Commanders as Crisis Action Team heads (CRT).

In conjunction with preparations with the advent of the SEA Games on Aug 19 to 30, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had directed PDRM to hold five series of preparatory practical training including at KLCC. — Bernama