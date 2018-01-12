Pan Borneo Highway project: Owners of 570 land titles will be affected in mandatory acquisition

PUTATAN, Jan 12 ― Owners of 570 land titles in three districts, namely Putatan, Penampang and Kota Kinabalu, will be affected in the mandatory acquisition of land for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

According to the statement issued by Borneo Highway PDP (BHP) Sdn Bhd, the land would be involved in the sixth package of the project, particularly for the construction of the Kota Kinabalu Outer Ring Road.

“The land acquisition process is pursuant to Section 3 of the Sabah Land Acquisition Ordinance, which allows the government to acquire land in a compulsory manner for public purposes.

“In this regard, the Land and Survey Department today held a briefing session on the notice of acquisition to landowners involved,” the statement said.

The 19.6-km stretch under the sixth package will begin from Kampung Dumpil in Putatan to Pomodoton in Inanam, crossing through the Ketiau Village, Gunabalan and Kotiduang in Putatan district.

In Penampang, it runs through Kampung Kurai, Duvanson, Mahandoi, Dambai, Kiranau and Kolopis, while in Kota Kinabalu, it would involve Kampung Kawakaan, Minitod, Bantayan, Tindai, Kitobu and Pomodoton. ― Bernama