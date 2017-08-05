Palace workers thrilled to get royal wedding invite

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU,Aug 5 — Watching the royal wedding upfront and close at Istana Besar will be several Johor palace workers who have been extended personal invitations by the bride-to-be, HH Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim.

The overjoyed staff who were pleasantly taken aback when the invitations arrived, said they never expected to be remembered by the princess.

“I had goosebumps …it felt like a dream. I still can’t believe Tunku Aminah actually gave me an invitation to her wedding,” said Adnan Othman, 45, a horse trainer and a Royal Johor Polo Club player.

In an interview with the Royal Press Office, he said he had known the princess since she was five years old, adding that she started taking up horse riding seriously when she turned 11.

Adnan who showed her the ropes, described Tunku Aminah as “extremely friendly and caring”, noting that she was well-liked by all the palace staff.

“I am so touched and moved by her gesture to invite me. After all, we are only ordinary stable boys. It is a wonderful feeling to receive this wedding card,” he said.

His joy was shared by two other horse trainers, Zubir Selamat, 35, and Mohd Fazli Selamat, 37.

For Zubir, receiving Tunku Aminah’s wedding invitation was extremely gratifying because it showed that she appreciated and respected his coaching skills.

“I have known Tunku Aminah since she was four years old and shared some of my horse- riding knowledge with her. Although shy, she is very disciplined. She treated us all like friends, even though she is royalty and a princess” he said.

Mohd Fazli said that it was surreal to get a personal wedding invitation from the princess. “I am lost for words…I was moved to tears because I never expected Tunku Aminah to remember me. I am so thrilled and honoured,” said the veteran of 21-years of horse training experience. — Bernama