Palace staff get special invite for royal wedding

(From left) Adnan, Zubir and Mohd Fazli proudly show off the wedding invitation from the Johor princess. — Picture by Johor Royal Press Office JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — As the date draws closer for the Johor royal nuptials between Tunku Tun Aminah Maiminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, many are keen to know who is on the invitation list.

As with any royal wedding, the guest list will be dominated by names of royalty, politicians, senior state officials and prominent businessmen on Aug 14.

However, for Tunku Tun Aminah, her wedding guests will also include a group of people who have a special place in her heart — palace staff who looked after her since her early years.

These include stable boys who taught her how to ride horses, drivers who drove her to school, and Johor Military Force (JMF) soldiers and bodyguards who protected the royal family.

Tunku Tun Aminah, who was born on April 8, 1986, is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

“These are the people I grew up with and they are special to me. I want all of them to be at my wedding to share in my happiness,” the Royal Press Office quoted Tunku Tun Aminah as saying.

The princess, who is known for her caring, kind nature and love for animals, grew up with her five brothers at Istana Pasir Pelangi.

She said it was the drivers and bodyguards who reminded her she was the only princess and “advised me to be good”.

“Every afternoon after school, I would be with my brothers and we would play with the stable boys. We would eat together at the stable warong (stall),” she said.

“In addition to the stable boys, I am inviting all the other staff who looked after us. They were all part of my childhood and they taught me the values of dedicated service, loyalty and kindness.”

The invited palace staff were pleasantly taken aback knowing they were personally invited to attend the wedding at Istana Besar.

“I had goosebumps ... it felt like a dream. I still can’t believe Tunku Tun Aminah actually gave me an invitation to her wedding,” said Adnan Othman, 45, a horse trainer and a Royal Johor Polo Club player.

In an interview with the Royal Press Office, he said he had known the princess since she was five years old, adding she started taking up horse riding seriously when she turned 11.

His joy was shared by two other horse trainers — Zubir Selamat, 35, and Mohd Fazli Selamat, 37.

For Zubir, receiving Tunku Tun Aminah’s wedding invitation was extremely gratifying because it showed she appreciated and respected his coaching skills.

Added Mohd Fazli, a veteran horse trainer with 21 years’ experience: “I am lost for words ... I am thrilled and honoured.”

As a commemorative wedding gift, each of the long-serving staff will receive a special souvenir personally designed by the princess.