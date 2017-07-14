Pakistani wanted for Thai wife’s murder may be on the run in Malaysia

BANGKOK, July 14 — A Pakistani national is believed to have slipped into Malaysia following the murder of his Thai wife whose body was found at the couple’s rented house in Nongchok District here yesterday.

Two school-going children of Nappasorn Pathan, 39, found her body at the house when they returned from school.

According to the police, the children are from the deceased’s previous marriage.

Nongchok police chief Colonel Pornthep Sutipanya said the police had sought the help of their Malaysian counterparts in tracking down the murder suspect.

He said initial investigations revealed the Pakistani national had left the rented house in Nongchok district about 3pm (local time) yesterday for the Dong Mueang Airport to take a flight to Hatyai.

From there, the man was suspected to have slipped into Malaysia, he added.

“We have written a letter to the Hatyai immigration police seeking their help in tracking down the man,” he told Bernama here today.

Pornthep said neighbours heard the couple having heated and noisy arguments for three consecutive days before Nappasorn’s body was found.

Meanwhile, the Thai police want to contact Mien Wakas Ahmad, 27, to facilitate investigations into the murder.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is requested to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama