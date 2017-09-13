Pakistani man found handcuffed at shophouse balcony

SHAH ALAM, Sept 13 — A Pakistani national was found handcuffed at a balcony of a shophouse in Section 22, Taman TTDI Jaya here, early today.

Shah Alam Police deputy chief Supt Nek Zaidi Zakaria said the 40-year-old man was believed to have been abducted by three men, including an Arab, from his house in Klang at about 8pm yesterday.

“Initial investigation revealed that the victim was a businessman who failed to pay a debt of RM100,000 to his business partner.

“The partner is said to have handcuffed the victim and left him at the balcony alone before he was rescued at about 6.30am,” he said in a statement.

Nek Zaidi said a passerby saw the man and called the police.

Firefighters from the Kota Anggerik Fire and Rescue Station had to use a ladder to rescue the man, he said, adding that he was handed over to the police. — Bernama