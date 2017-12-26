Pakistani guard hacked to death by drunk, parang-wielding robbers

The gruesome scene where the victim was repeatedly slashed before succumbing to his injuries. ― Picture courtesy of PDRMKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 -- Police have arrested four suspects after they brutally murdered a security guard during an attempted robbery while intoxicated today.

Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the 69-year-old deceased identified as Muhammad Gul from Pakistan, was found in a bloodied state inside a security post near a sewage treatment plant along Jalan Permai 2/14 in Puchong Permai around 12.30am.

“The lone victim was attacked by parang-wielding suspects after they attempted to rob him for money before putting up a futile fight which resulted in him getting slashed repeatedly on his head and arms,” he said.

He said investigators tracked down and detained three suspects aged between 16 and 20 nearby several hours later with the last suspect picked up in Melaka around 2pm.

Azlin said the motive of the murder has been established after the suspects confessed to killing the victim during a robbery shortly after they ran out of cash to buy alcohol.

Police also managed to locate the weapon used and blood-stained clothings after the suspects led investigators to the location where they discarded the evidence nearby the crime scene.