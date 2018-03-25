Pakistani duo held for trespassing on Johor palace grounds

Today’s incident marks the third intrusion into the Sultan of Johor’s gazetted palaces this month. JOHOR BARU, March 25 — Two Pakistani men were arrested yesterday after they trespassed into the Istana Pasir Pelangi grounds along Jalan Pasir Pelangi here.

The two aged 19 and 20 were apprehended by a Johor Military Force senior officer and a palace policeman just minutes after entering the palace’s polo field from the adjacent Taman Iskandar residential area at 6.50pm.

“A mobile policing vehicle team from the Johor Baru South police district was quickly despatched to the Istana Pasir Pelangi’s polo field entrance after the palace security contacted the police for assistance.

“The two suspects were then handed over to the police where they were brought to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters for processing and investigation,” a source familiar with the investigation told Malay Mail today.

The source said the two Pakistanis had their passports on them, but were found unarmed.

“Police have initiated investigations into the case as trespassing into a protected area under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959,” said the source.

Yesterday’s incident marks the third trespass into Johor palace grounds this month.

On March 1, a man snuck in and attempted to steal the Sultan of Johor’s Ferrari at the Istana Bukit Serene.

Three days later, a motorcyclist was arrested for attempting an illegal entry into Istana Pasir Pelangi from its main gate along Jalan Pasir Pelangi.

Johor has several gazetted palaces, including the Sultan of Johor’s official residence, belonging to state ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his immediate royal family.

All are restricted areas defined under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959. Those convicted of trespass under Section 7 of the same Act can be punished with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of RM1,000 or both.