Pakistan hopes for stronger ties with Malaysia

Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Hassan Raza (right) speaks during the Kashmir Solidarity Day 2017 in the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Pakistan hopes for a stronger relationship with Malaysia, in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia, Syed Hassan Raza said throughout the six decades, Malaysia and Pakistan enjoyed very close and fraternal relations as both shared many commonalities and values.

“Both Pakistan and Malaysia, we are striving for international peace, for international security, we strive for the observance of human rights, having a moderate and tolerant society, and we consult each other on all those issues regularly,” he told reporters at the Kashmir Solidarity Day 2017 in the Pakistan High Commission here today.

Syed Hassan said Pakistan had also been one of the source countries of labour for Malaysia, with more than 100,000 Pakistanis living and working in Malaysia currently.

To further strengthen the diplomatic relations, he said Malaysia could hire skilled workers from Pakistan, especially in the medical field since Malaysia was facing a shortage of doctors.

Furthermore, Syed Hassan said the Pakistan High Commission planned to organise various programmes, including Pakistan Festival, Pakistan Fashion Week and Pakistan Food Festival throughout this year in celebrating the 60 years of Malaysia-Pakistan relations.

Earlier in his speech, Syed Hassan urged Muslim countries to play an important role to help resolve the 70-year-old Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan.

He said the resolution of the conflict which occurred since 1947, would help to develop the South Asia Region, especially Pakistan and India.

“Both Pakistan and India are still facing a high poverty rate. So, this is an indicator the dispute has led to an undeveloped situation in which the nations cannot move forward. We are supposed to live peacefully with one another.

“We have seen other regions in the world which have developed and achieved their own benchmark,” he said. — Bernama