Pakatan’s house not in order, says Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said Selangor PKR’s rejection of Pakatan Harapan’s decision to nominate Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister clearly showed that the opposition’s house was not in order.

He said the move to nominate Dr Mahathir as prime minister again was in conflict with the ‘Reformasi’ slogan that some PKR supporters were still chanting at the Pakatan convention yesterday.

“It is apparent that some PKR supporters still hold dear the ‘Reformasi’ cry, the very movement that Tun Mahathir quashed and put its leader (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim in jail almost 20 years ago.

“Ironically, the person (Dr Mahathir) supposedly closest to Anwar has instead been very forgiving,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Musa said the move to nominate Dr Mahathir as prime minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy demonstrated a lack of foresight on Pakatan’s part.

“What happened to all the grandiose talk about change? Out with the old, in with the new.

“It seems that Pakatan is using the same map to chart its course to Putrajaya,” he added. — Bernama