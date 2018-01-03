Pakatan youth wants either Azmin, Dr M as PM, PKR rep says

Dr Afif Bahardin said that PH's choice for prime minister candidate should be someone iconic who will be able to translate support into votes ahead of this year's general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Pakatan Harapan’s youth wings want either Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as their prime minister, a PKR leader has said.

“I have to stand by the PH Youth's decision which has two names, Dr Mahathir and Azmin. Whoever is the PM candidate should be trusted by the people and can translate as hope and votes from the people,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

The Penang state executive councillor however said the final decision will be made by the PH top leadership council which is due to meet this Thursday.

“There has been a lot of traction for Dr Mahathir as PM candidate. In the end, the PH leadership is the one that will have to make a decision,” Dr Afif stressed.

There also has been rumours circulating that youths prefer Azmin instead of Dr Mahathir to be named as PM and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as his deputy if PH takes over Putrajaya.

Afif said he has been in privy of such talks but brushed it off as mere suggestions that do not hold water until the PH leadership discussion is concluded.

“I've heard of such talks but all these are just suggestions. It is something for PH leadership to consider and vote upon,” he added.

PH has been at odds in naming a PM candidate ahead of the general elections which is to be held later this year.

While some quarters have championed for Dr Mahathir to retake his old job if they win, many parties in the coalition including DAP has still maintained that their choice would still be Anwar and Dr Mahathir as interim PM.