Pakatan wouldn’t be able to afford GST repeal, minister says

Tuesday July 18, 2017
09:37 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says the promises made by the Opposition leaders are unrealistic, and if implemented, will create problems for the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says the promises made by the Opposition leaders are unrealistic, and if implemented, will create problems for the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKOTA BARU, July 18 ― Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed described the Opposition leaders as populists who made promises, especially with  coming general election, only to win votes.

Even the promises made, he said, were unrealistic, and if implemented, would create problems for the country.

“They promise to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but the reality is that the government needs money to build infrastructure, as well as pay the salary of the civil servants.

“If GST is to be abolished, about RM40 billion from the country’s revenue will be gone and this will certainly creates problems to the country,” he told reporters after closing the Fire and Rescue Department’s Sports Meet (SUKBOM) here last night.

Mustapa, who is International Trade and Industry Minister, was commenting on promises made by Pakatan Harapan to be implemented within 100 days should they win in the 14th general election.

He advised the people not to be influenced by the Opposition’s promises. ― Bernama

