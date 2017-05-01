Pakatan worse than BN, says PAS strategist

PAS delegates listening to the speeches during the 63rd Muktamar held at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Pakatan Harapan is worse than the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN), a PAS strategist said after his party voted to cut ties with PKR.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki as claiming at a ceramah held in conjunction with the PAS 63rd ‘muktamar’ last night that the DAP was corrupt, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was against Islam, and PKR was divided.

“Harapan is worse than BN. If BN's core is Umno, then Harapan's core is DAP. There is no difference,” Zuhdi was quoted saying.

He accused the DAP of plundering Penang “just like Umno” after it was voted in for a second term in 2013, citing Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s corruption case and the involvement of an allegedly corrupt businessman in a land reclamation project.

On former prime minister Dr Mahathir, Zuhdi accused him of protecting Muslim intellectual Kassim Ahmad who is allegedly anti-hadith and of blocking Kelantan from implementing hudud in 1993.

Zuhdi also linked Dr Mahathir to the 1985 Memali incident where 14 people were killed, including PAS leader Ibrahim — also known as Ibrahim Libya — in a clash between the police and followers of an Islamic sect in the Kedah village.

“You have all forgotten this. When you see Mahathir (you call him a) hero,” Zuhdi reportedly said.

On PKR, Zuhdi claimed the party was divided between two camps: PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

As for PAS splinter group Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Zuhdi was quoted saying: “There was no need to mention them.”

He also said BN should be given a “break” from governing Kedah, accusing the ruling coalition of economic mismanagement.

PAS delegates approved yesterday at the ‘muktamar’ a motion to sever ties with PKR, its sole remaining link to the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition pact. But the party’s Syura Council will ultimately decide on whether the party should adopt the motion.