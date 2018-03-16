Pakatan will defend Penang and take Putrajaya, says Guan Eng

Lim said PH will make the necessary preparations to face BN in defending Penang, as well as wrest the federal government from the ruling coalition. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will work hard to defend Penang from Barisan Nasional (BN), DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Penang chief minister said they will make sure that Penang remains under PH while at the same time, work to take over Putrajaya.

“We know the deputy prime minister had voiced his confidence of BN winning back Penang yesterday,” he said in a press conference at his office.

He said the PH state administration took such an announcement seriously, especially coming from Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Lim said BN was confident of wresting Penang back by winning all 15 seats for Umno, one for MIC, two for MCA and three for Gerakan.

“We have to take such comments seriously, especially from someone who can order a helicopter to take him to avoid traffic congestion while we are only ‘orang kerdil’ (small people), we don’t have helicopters,” he said, referring to Ahmad Zahid who took a helicopter to arrive at his event on time yesterday.

“We know BN has been preparing to win back Penang and all we can say is that let it be a clean and fair elections,” he said.

Lim was responding to Ahmad Zahid who said they have confidence in winning back Penang.

The BN deputy chairman had said it was time to change the state administration after two terms under the DAP-led coalition.