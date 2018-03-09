Pakatan will close UiTM? Slander, says Guan Eng

Earlier, Zaidi said he had received an image of the tweet purportedly from DAP’s Lim Guan Eng saying that UiTM will be closed if Pakatan Harapan wins GE14. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 9 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng denied today tweeting that Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) will be shuttered to save on public funds if Pakatan Harapan wins the general elections this year.

“This is obviously slander and my information chief, Zaidi Ahmad, will lodge a police report on this,” Lim who is also Penang chief minister told reporters at his office here.

Earlier, Zaidi said he had received an image of the tweet purportedly from Lim.

“This is not from the chief minister, it is obviously slander to tarnish his name,” he said, reading aloud the message in Malay.

“Antara #ManifestoPH yang kita akan lancarkan adalah langkah penjimatan wang rakyat melalui pemansuhan UITM seluruh negara. Peruntukan itu akan diagihkan sama rata kepada semua University Kerajaan Pakatan Harapan nanti.”

[Translation: One of the #ManifestoPH that will be launched is a way to save the people’s money by abolishing UITM nationwide. The allocation can be distributed equally to all Pakatan Harapan government university.]