Pakatan welcomes PAS-PPBM pact to avoid three-cornered fights in GE14

PKR’s Datuk Saifuddin Nasution welcomed the cooperation between PPBM and PAS, saying the move would benefit the federal opposition. — Picture by Zurairi ARKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Pakatan Harapan has welcomed the political cooperation between ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and PAS, saying it will help avoid three-cornered fights against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election.

PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution said the move would benefit the federal opposition as it would help deter squabbling between the parties in seats which would cost them votes when contesting against BN.

“This is part of the democratic process. The focus of PKR is to strengthen Pakatan. We are prepared to engage with any political party with the same objective which is to replace BN.

“The best case scenario would be to have one on one fights against BN and that requires cooperation from all (Opposition) parties,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub also echoed PKR’s sentiments and added that the opposition has always been open for discussions PAS, but claimed that the Islamist party has been reluctant to do so.

“We have no problem with PAS, from last time we have opened our doors for the sake of the party and the nation to have one on one contests.

“PAS is the one that always causes a problem. They have demands on wanting to be a leader and specific conditions that are hard to meet,” Salahuddin told Malay Mail Online.

DAP’s Liew Chin Tong however remained wary of the PPBM-PAS cooperation and said they would wait for the framework to be completed before making their next move.

“We will wait and see what is in the final fine prints of what DS Hadi would commit to.

“From my personal perspective, I am of the view that the longer it takes to clarify the political realignment, the more the voters are confused,” he said referring to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

PAS and PPBM announced today formed a joint committee tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election.

PPBM has tried to lobby PAS in order to avoid three-cornered fights between opposition parties against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

After falling out with DAP, PAS quit Pakatan Rakyat last year and is mooting to form a third opposition bloc with other allies in order to contest in elections.

This also led to the formation of PAS splinter party, Amanah and its formation of Pakatan Harapan together with DAP and PKR.