Pakatan touts RM15b for Sabah in state manifesto

Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman Christina Liew (left) said unveiled the pact’s Manifesto that promised RM15 billion for development and basic infrastructure in the state. — File picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — The state Pakatan Harapan launched phase two of its election manifesto today, adding detail to its plan to bring development to natives and rural areas of Sabah.

State PH chairman Christina Liew said that they would spur the state’s economy by allocating RM15 billion to Sabah for development and basic infrastructure that she said was sorely needed.

“As already presented in the Alternative Budget 2018, PH promises to allocate 30 per cent of the federal development expenditure for Sabah and Sarawak if Pakatan takes over Putrajaya.

“A total of RM15 billion will be channeled to development each year for Sabah and Sarawak. As such, the progress of infrastructure will be more rapidly realised,” she said.

Speaking during the launch in Keningau, she said the pact’s Budget would give the state 20 per cent royalty for oil extracted from its territory, up from 5 per cent currently.

The funds would be used for utilities, healthcare, education, and more.

On the issue of native land, a key issue with the state’s voters,Liew said special funds would be set aside for indigenous land mapping and a special tribunal, among others.

Liew also outlined schemes to foster better resource and capacity building.

In her speech, Liew urged Sabahans to give PH and other local parties the chance to realise the aspirations of the state.

The launch today was attended by Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail plus members of the opposition coalition, as well as local Warisan leaders.