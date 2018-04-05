Pakatan to finally reveal logo choice, says Dr M

Mahathir (centre) said in February that all the pact’s parties will deploy a common logo for the polls even if the Registrar of Societies does not recognise the coalition in time for its symbol to be usable. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Pakatan Harapan will announce in Pasir Gudang, Johor tomorrow the component party logo all its candidates will use in the general election, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PH chairman said in February that all the pact’s parties will deploy a common logo for the polls even if the Registrar of Societies does not recognise the coalition in time for its symbol to be usable.

The regulator has held off on the approval, citing continued problems with Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia over alleged failures in documentation.

Dr Mahathir explained that PH has continued working towards obtaining formal registration, notwithstanding the issues with PPBM.

“Now, we have already decided on the logo, but we will announce it tomorrow.

“So you’re invited to Johor, to Pasir Gudang, where you will be entertained by very good speakers including myself, and I will make the announcement,” Dr Mahathir said after the PH presidential council meeting at Yayasan Perdana here today.

Besides PPBM, other PH parties include DAP, PKR and Amanah.

“We are one, we are party Pakatan Harapan and nothing is going to break us, okay!” Dr Mahathir said, drawing applause.

On the pact’s candidate list, he said this was still being deliberated and will be finalised before nomination day.

The general election must be called by June 24, failing which Parliament will be automatically dissolved and polls held within 60 days.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to seek the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow as Barisan Nasional is due to release its election manifesto on Saturday.

The document is customarily issued only after a general election has been declared.