Pakatan suit against RoS to be heard on last day of Parliament

Lawyer Michelle Ng, who represented the five politicians who sued on behalf of PH, said the High Court fixed April 5 to hear the lawsuit. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Pakatan Harapan's (PH) lawsuit against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the federal Opposition pact’s application to be a formal coalition will be heard on the final day of the current Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Lawyer Michelle Ng, who represented the five politicians who sued on behalf of PH, said the High Court fixed April 5 to hear the lawsuit.

“We requested for the court to fix an urgent hearing date, given that elections is going to be called soon, and that Parliament sits until 5.4.2018,” she told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Ng appeared for the PH leaders during case management today in chambers before High Court judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi, while the Attorney-General's Chambers' senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan represented the RoS.

The first meeting this year of the Dewan Rakyat — the lower house of Parliament — began on March 5 and will conclude on April 5.

The 14th general election must be held by this August, but may be called earlier. The current Dewan Rakyat sitting has been speculated to be the final sitting before election is held.

On February 22, PH had through five of its leaders filed for judicial review against the RoS over the latter's alleged unlawful failure to respond to a registration bid.

PH is seeking court orders to either compel the RoS to reply or decide on the opposition pact's July 2017 application for registration.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo previously said the PH had no choice but to file the lawsuit as the RoS had failed to respond to its registration application and its latest letter dated February 6.

Gobind had said the RoS was duty bound to consider and at least respond to such registration applications, asserting that PH had complied with all the requirements and that it felt there was no reason for the RoS to withhold the registration of PH.

The lawsuit was filed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Shahruddin Md Salleh, Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Saifuddin Abdullah, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Parti Amanah Negara deputy secretary-general Ahmad Abang Kerdee Abang Masagus.

A day after the lawsuit was file, RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim was reported saying that the body was unfazed by PH’s legal action and that roping the courts into the matter would only delay the registration process further.