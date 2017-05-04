Pakatan solicits submissions after draft logos panned

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli unveiled the three samples yesterday, and Internet users quickly honed in on the basic appearances of the trio. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact is seeking suggestions for its official logo, following public criticism of three proposed samples unveiled previously.

The pact said it will accept entries from now until May 9.

“After considering public views and opinions, along with views from the Pakatan Harapan leadership, Pakatan Harapan Media is inviting suggestions on the Pakatan Harapan logo from interested parties,” it said today.

Entries should incorporate themes of “harapan (hope)”, democracy, justice, integrity and unity. They must also be no more than two colours.

The first logo features the word “Harapan” in black followed by a red backdrop, with what seems to be a symbol of the sun above.

The second logo is almost the same except that the red backdrop has now been replaced with yellow.

The third logo utilises a red and white theme as well as the use of a thumbs-up sign in red, and the words “Pakatan Harapan” in black below. “Harapan” is given a bolder font; possibly for it to stand out more.

General consensus from the social media comments were that these appeared unconvincing and not professional.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said last week that the pact had agreed on a common logo and proposed leadership line-up for the application to the Registrar of Societies soon.