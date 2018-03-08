Pakatan says will resolve stateless Indians issue within 100 days of winning GE14

A Pakatan Harapan party member is pictured at the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has promised to resolve the issues surrounding stateless Indians within 100 days if it wins Putrajaya in the next general election.

In a special pledge made for Indians as part of its election manifesto, PH said that it would resolve Indian statelessness as one of its key promises immediately after assuming federal power.

“We promise to resolve the issue of stateless Indians (Indians without citizenship) within 100 days,” its Buku Harapan manifesto said.

Groups such as Hindraf has previously claimed that there are as many as 300,000 stateless Indians in the country, though this number has not been verified and disputed by the government.

PH also pledged to improve the socio-economic situation of Indians, and provide a RM4 billion fund to aid the community should it win the elections.

Hindraf has pledged to help PH in the next elections, but is not formally a part of the coalition.