Pakatan says will abolish tolls in stages, depending on existing contracts

Pakatan Harapan said it will abolish tolls ‘in stages’ if it manages to win Putrajaya in the next elections. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Pakatan Harapan will abolish tolls “in stages” if it manages to win Putrajaya in the next elections, depending on the terms of contracts with toll concessionaires.

The PH manifesto had earlier promised to abolish tolls in the country, but PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that this will be done in stages.

“This will be done in stages and we will do it according to the contracts,” he said during a press conference after chairing the PH presidential council today.

Dr Mahathir previously warned that abolishing tolls in the country immediately after coming into power could involve a huge financial outlay for the coalition.

PKR’s Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin meanwhile did not disclose PH’s priority in the list of tolls to be abolished.

“We will look into that when we win the government,” he said.