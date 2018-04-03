Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Pakatan says will abolish tolls in stages, depending on existing contracts

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday April 3, 2018
04:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Zouk KL marks another year with entry into DJ Mag’s top 20The Edit: Zouk KL marks another year with entry into DJ Mag’s top 20

The Edit: Sudan’s ‘sister coach’ takes love of football to fieldThe Edit: Sudan’s ‘sister coach’ takes love of football to field

India halts plan to crack down on journalists publishing ‘fake news’India halts plan to crack down on journalists publishing ‘fake news’

The Edit: Super rare Qing Dynasty bowl sells for US$30.4mThe Edit: Super rare Qing Dynasty bowl sells for US$30.4m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pakatan Harapan said it will abolish tolls ‘in stages’ if it manages to win Putrajaya in the next elections. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPakatan Harapan said it will abolish tolls ‘in stages’ if it manages to win Putrajaya in the next elections. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Pakatan Harapan will abolish tolls “in stages” if it manages to win Putrajaya in the next elections, depending on the terms of contracts with toll concessionaires.

The PH manifesto had earlier promised to abolish tolls in the country, but PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that this will be done in stages.

“This will be done in stages and we will do it according to the contracts,” he said during a press conference after chairing the PH presidential council today.

Dr Mahathir previously warned that abolishing tolls in the country immediately after coming into power could involve a huge financial outlay for the coalition.

PKR’s Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin meanwhile did not disclose PH’s priority in the list of tolls to be abolished.

“We will look into that when we win the government,” he said.

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram