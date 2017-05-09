Pakatan says still waiting for PAS before dissolving ties

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says Pakatan Harapan is not the party that severed ties with PAS. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Pakatan Harapan said today it is waiting for PAS to finalise its stand, before finally deciding to sever ties with the Opposition party ahead of the next general elections.

Its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah stressed that Pakatan Harapan has never wanted to end ties with PAS despite the Islamist party insistence against working with the coalition’s components DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

“Pakatan Harapan is not the party that severed ties. We will wait for PAS because they have not conclusively decided,” he said during a press conference today.

The PKR man added that the pact is open to negotiations from “all Opposition parties,” including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

Saifuddin also announced that Pakatan Harapan has come up with an official common policy framework today, which has been agreed upon by PKR, DAP, Amanah, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The former deputy minister explained that this will help the Opposition bloc gain more momentum for the next general election as one cohesive unit.

The meeting today was attended by representatives from all Pakatan Harapan parties including DAP's Teresa Kok, Anthony Loke, PKR's Datuk Saifuddin Nasution and Fahmi Fadzil, and PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman among others.

The coalition however seemed dismissive of naming its choice of prime minister even though DAP's Datuk Zaid Ibrahim has today rooted for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reclaim his post of 22 years again.

Saifuddin instead said the suggestion was welcomed and urged people to focus on the bigger picture instead of naming a candidate.

“We have to look at the big picture. We are addressing all angles and gradually we will make the announcements,” he said.

Zaid in a blog post suggested today that Pakatan Harapan back Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return to power to boost its chances of winning the next general elections.