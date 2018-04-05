Pakatan says shocked by PPBM’s provisional suspension

Saifuddin said PH’s Presidential Council had anticipated all possibilities and any status change made by PPBM as a component party in PH remains unchanged. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is shocked by the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) provisional suspension of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), according to secretariat head Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“We certainly did not expect the RoS would blatantly deregister the party two hours before a substantive hearing in court,” he told reporters outside the High Court.

The High Court had earlier granted leave to the applicants to challenge RoS in registering the Opposition pact after they requested for another hearing date to submit new affidavits for review following the temporary suspension letter issued.

He said he believes the attempt by RoS to suspend PPBM was part of the tactic employed by Barisan Nasional (BN) to cripple the Opposition ahead of GE14.

“This is an attempt to obstruct PH from giving their full strength during the coming election and it is not surprising to us,” he said.

Saifuddin said PH’s Presidential Council had anticipated all possibilities and any status change made by PPBM as a component party in PH remains unchanged.

“During a meeting last Tuesday and this morning, the Presidential Council decided that seat allocations agreed previously will remain unchanged.

“This means we will still be contesting 52 parliament seats in the Peninsular,” he said.

He said despite the deregistration, PPBM candidates would be contesting under the new pact’s logo that would be unveiled at Jelajah Harapan event at Pasir Gudang tomorrow.

DAP National Chairman Tan Kok Wai said the coalition have anticipated RoS would attempt something like this amid speculation that Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow.

“The more Barisan Nasional tries to break us up and finish us, the more united we will be.

“We are confident that we will be triumphant in the election and unseat BN,” he said to reporters outside the High Court.

He said despite what happened to PPBM, the four parties in the PH coalition will continue to work together.