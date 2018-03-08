Pakatan promises to limit PM’s power, portfolio and budget in election manifesto

Pakatan Harapan party members are seen at the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has promised to reduce the prime minister’s power, portfolio and also budget in its election manifesto launched today.

In Buku Harapan, the federal Opposition coalition said that it would limit the term of a prime minister holding office to only two terms, with the same rule being applied to mentri besar and chief ministers of states.

The prime minister will also not be allowed to hold other ministerial portfolios apart from the highest executive office.

The size of other ministers under the Prime Minister’s Department will also dramatically decrease.

“Currently, there are 10 ministers and three deputy ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department.”

“The Pakatan Harapan government will reduce the amount of ministers to only three. The other ministerial duties will be delegated to the appropriate ministries,” the manifesto said.

It also promised to more than halve the annual administration budget of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The department currently has a RM17 billion administrative budget a year, and PH will bring the amount down to RM8 billion a year.