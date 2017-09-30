Pakatan pledges full support if Putrajaya tables Bill to restore Sarawak as ‘territory’

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen is seen flanked by his deputies Baru Bian and Mohamad Fidzhuan Zaidi (right) September 30, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 30 — The Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) today asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to table a Bill to amend the Federal Constitution that will restore the state’s status as an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia.

According to the state Opposition pact chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Sarawak’s status was reduced to a mere “state” after Article 1(2) of the Constitution was amended in 1972, during the leadership of second prime minister Tun Razak Hussein, Najib’s father.

“It is only fair that his son now makes right what his late father had wrongly done by restoring Sarawak to one of three territories of Malaysia,” he told reporters after chairing the state PH committee meeting here.

Chong, who is also the Bandar Kuching federal lawmaker, gave his assurance that all PH MPs would support the government Bill if it was tabled in Parliament.

“So there is no excuse that the Bill will not get the support of two-thirds members of Parliament,” he said, adding that the combined lawmakers from PH and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would be more than enough ensure the passage of the constitutional revision.

Chong also said PH would revisit the Malaysia Agreement if the pact wins federal power at the 14th general elections due by next August.

He said it is the one of the five thrusts of the Sarawak PH election manifesto.

“To the question about why PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not do so when he was the prime minister, the simple answer is, all these years, the Sarawak BN had totally failed to even mention it to him,” Chong said.

Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, was referring to comments by Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing that Dr Mahathir could have done it when he was the prime minister.

At a political gathering in Kuching last Sunday night, Dr Mahathir pledged that a PH government would revisit the Malaysia Agreement with Sarawak and Sabah.