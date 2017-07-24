Pakatan plans rally against Putrajaya in October

Mahathir said the mass rally will be held on October 14. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pakatan Harapan will hold a mass rally in October to protest against what they described as a “kleptocratic” administration.

Leaders from the pact said the rally, to be held at Padang Timur in Petaling Jaya, will be the culmination of a nationwide campaign against the government, particularly on issues relating to the alleged mismanagement of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"We are launching a campaign entitled 'Love Malaysia, Destroy Kleptocracy' which will take place (for the next two months) and we shall hold a mass rally on October 14," Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the pact's chairman, told reporters in Parliament building here.

Pakatan Haparan leaders claimed the campaign's first two ceramah events in Penaga, Penang, and Shah Alam, Selangor, received overwhelming public response.

It also alleged that a random survey done by an unnamed media showed that the public had shown deep interest in the 1MDB issue, but provided no details about the poll.

"It was found that those who participated were shocked, angry and disappointed," the pact said in a statement.

The response had prompted the pact's ad hoc 1MDB action committee to organise the campaign and the rally.

All top leaders from the Opposition pact are expected to speak at the gathering.