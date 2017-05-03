Pakatan parties say can’t spot phantom voters without draft electoral roll

Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah claimed the recent EC’s decision was unconstitutional as it violated voters’ right to information. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Opposition parties have complained that they can no longer identify phantom voters after the Election Commission (EC) stopped distributing the first quarter draft of the Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT).

PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar said without the list, it would be nearly impossible for parties to identity all voters in a specific constituency.

“It was one of or ways to identity if there are phantom voters in an area. EC’s actions has not only limited us but has also made the checking process harder.

“Before this, we would check names one by one. A detailed checking process at the party level can no longer be done,” she told reporters in a press conference today.

The Lembah Pantai MP also claimed the recent EC’s decision was unconstitutional as it violated voters’ right to information.

DAP’s Seputeh lawmaker Teresa Kok claimed that without the RDPT draft, it would help the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to retain power with the help of the EC.

“This series is done to help BN. EC should be a referee. But, the game has not started and the referee is already siding a side and playing dirty,” she said during the press conference.

PKR Youth is planning to hold a nationwide campaign to protest against the EC for several alleged moves which have shifted voters to reduce support for the Opposition.

The wing’s vice chief Tan Kar Hing said the group will hold #SPRPenipu protests at all EC outlets nationwide and hand over memorandum against the commission’s latest move.

“We will launch a campaign nationwide .They are agents of BN. We will demonstrate in each state and hand over memorandums to each EC,” he said.

The demonstrations kicked off yesterday in Perak and will continue to Sarawak (May 4), Johor (May 7), Kedah (May 8), and Selangor (May 9).

The EC on April 29 confirmed that it would not be giving out the draft electoral rolls to all political parties after a letter with instructions to do so before from the commission went viral.